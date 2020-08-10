Man, Woman Punch Sesame Place Worker Who Reminded Them to Wear Masks, Police Say

A man and woman punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face after the teen reminded them to wear masks, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Sesame Place theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Middletown Township police said. A teen employee told the unnamed man and woman that they were required to wear masks while in the park due to COVID-19.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., the same duo confronted the teen worker at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride, confronted him causing him to back up and punched him in the face, police said. The teen fell to the ground.

The man and woman then fled from the scene as park security chased after them. Investigators said they were last seen driving away in a vehicle registered in New York.

The teen suffered a jaw injury and damaged teeth. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown on Sunday and underwent surgery on Monday.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects, but said they both appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30. They initially said that only the man attacked the teen.

Investigators used surveillance video, park reservation and transaction records and vehicle registration to get preliminary identifications for the duo.

Police detectives will work with New York authorities to officially identify the suspects. One they are identified, authorities will coordinate to have the suspects arrested and extradited to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to face charges.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Middletown Township Police.