16 Vehicles Involved in Bus Crash at Daly City's Serramonte Center

At least four people were transported to a hospital Friday after a bus crashed into over a dozen vehicles at a Daly City shopping center, officials said.

The collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center, firefighters said.

SamTrans said bus crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. and involved 16 other vehicles, resulting in multiple injuries. At least four people, including one in critical condition, were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, the transit agency said.

"As we work to gather information about the cause of this incident, our hearts go out to those affected," SamTrans said in a statement.

A SamTrans bus crashed into several cars at a Target parking lot in Daly City Friday. Here's a view from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger.

A witness told NBC Bay Area the bus was turning into the shopping center when the driver lost control, jumped a curb and plowed through the parking lot. It appears the bus was traveling "very fast," the witness added.

The impact of the initial collision sparked a domino effect crashing cars into each other.

"The van that took the brunt of the hit, hit the row of shopping carts and the shopping carts hit my van and pushed the whole van about two feet into the light pole," said Steven Beard, an owner of a car that was damaged in the incident. "It could have been worse."

Shoppers said they came out of Target and could not find their cars.

Lisa Clossley said she found her vehicle in a "sea of damaged cars."

"Accident happen, but this is a crazy one," Clossley added.

It is unclear if the driver may have had a medical emergency. SamTrans has not released any information on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.

