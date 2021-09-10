San Diego Events Planned to Commemorate 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11

Ceremonies are planned around San Diego on Saturday to honor those who lost their lives in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

USS Midway Museum Memorial, San Diego

FDNY Retirees of San Diego, the USS Midway Museum, Wounded Warrior Project, National City Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescuw will host a 9/11 memorial on the USS Midway at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Access to the Midway for this event is free and open to all who wish to honor the heroes from that time. Following the memorial service, attendees, family and friends are invited to a free dinner reception at the San Diego Firehouse Museum.

9/11 Heroes Run 5K, San Diego

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K is being organized by the San Diego Triton Ruck Club and welcomes runners, ruckers and walkers of all levels, ages and fitness experience to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who’ve served our nation since.

The race kicks off at Rancho Bernardo High School, Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

AmpSurf CA 9/11 Memorial Paddle Out, Oceanside

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., AmpSurf will hold its annual 9/11 Paddle Out, honoring those who lost their lives, those who have passed defending our freedoms both overseas and at home, and those who live on, carrying the scars of sacrifice.

All are invited to attend on-shore or in the water. Those going in the water must bring their own surf gear.

Patriot Ride 9/11, San Marcos

The North County Indian Motorcycle dealership is inviting riders to honor 9/11and join them for their Patriot Ride on Saturday.

Riders will leave from North County Indian at 9:15 a.m. and ride together to Mount Soledad. After heading back to North County Indian Motorcycle, guests are invited to stay for some free grub.

