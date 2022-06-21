gun laws

Senators Release Text of Bipartisan Gun Bill, Seek Final Passage This Week

The bipartisan group of negotiators struck a deal on a framework for the legislation last week

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun violence, is introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, to speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A bipartisan group of senators overcame some last-minute hurdles and released legislative text Tuesday on a narrow set of provisions to combat gun violence, including state funding to implement “red flag” laws and enhanced background checks.

“Today, we finalized bipartisan, commonsense legislation to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in a joint statement along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

The bipartisan group of negotiators struck a deal on a framework for the legislation last week, but had been struggling on the exact language for the bill.

