Self-Described ‘Idiot Scaling the Wall' Sentenced to 60 days in Jan. 6 Case

A U.S. Capitol riot defendant who described himself as "one of those idiots scaling the wall" on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and three years of probation on Thursday.

Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Clifford Meteer, a Tennessee resident who stormed the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Meteer's action were “about average” for a Jan. 6 defendant who has pleaded guilty to a parading charge but he is “relatively less remorseful” than the others who admitted to that misdemeanor offense, Nichols said.

