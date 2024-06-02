See the high school graduation video that's making people cry

People are sobbing over a high school graduation video that illustrates how fast time flies.

The now-viral clip, which is set to Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love,” begins with a group of kindergarteners waving outside of their classroom. One by one, they jump over the camera and out of frame. The video seamlessly cuts to kids jumping into the frame on the other side, now high school seniors clad in caps and gowns.

Jenn Wilson, a communications coordinator at Louisville High School in Ohio, came up with the idea. The video enlisted current kindergarteners (the class of 2036) as well as the class of 2024.

“Over the past few months, every parent I’ve spoken with has said the same thing: ‘In the blink of an eye, your kids are grown,’” Wilson tells TODAY.com.

It feels that way for the students as well. Brooke Haren, who appears in the video, remembers being little and thinking that 2024 seemed so far away.

“Then all of the sudden you’re walking across the stage with your class,” Haren, 18, says. “I still can’t believe it’s over.”

Matti Benson, who is headed to University of Maryland, feels the exact same way as Haren.

“We blinked and now we’re getting ready for college,” Benson says.

Louisville High School principal Garry Tausch says he was emotional watching the video — especially the part where the 12th graders pull the kindergarteners towards them.

"The visualization is very powerful," Tausch says. "It's that quick and they're gone."

The video has racked up hundreds of comments on Tausch's Instagram.

"Oh my God, these are not my children and I’m sitting here with tears in my eyes. This is the most amazing graduation video I’ve ever seen," one person wrote.

Added another, "This is so very true. I just watched my granddaughter graduate last night and it feels just like yesterday I was pacing the floors waiting for her to be born. I think I must have blinked one too many times!!!!!"

