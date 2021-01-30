See a ‘Newly Discovered' Bald Eagle Nest on Catalina Island

What to Know The Institute of Wildlife Studies shared video of the nest, which was found on Jan. 28

The Empire pair nest is located "at the bottom of a canyon" on the island

Explore.org features live cams of established bald eagle nests on Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND? There are so many ways to fancifully, but accurately, describe the idyllic isle, a place that boasts 54 miles of coastline plus a bounty of hills, canyons, crags, dells, slopes, harbors, and, of course, beaches. Which means that the many animals that call the island home can find plenty of out-of-the-way spots to rest and nest, even on a hunk of water-surrounded land that measures about 22 miles in length. But sometimes? Those researchers who study nature in the area are surprised by what they come across, even on the fairly compact island.

FEATHERY FINDING: Dr. Peter Sharpe of the Institute of Wildlife Studies made a thrilling discovery on Jan. 28, 2021 when he spotted a large nest belonging to the Empire Territory pair of bald eagles. The nest's location? At "the bottom of a canyon," with only a single vantage point affording a view "... from about a 50 yard stretch of the opposite ridgeline," reports Dr. Sharpe. If you're a longtime watcher of the Catalina Island eagles, you'll be familiar with the Two Harbors bald eagle nest, which can be enjoyed via an Explore.org live cam. The female seen at the new, bottom-of-a-canyon nest? She was born at the Two Harbors nest, says Dr. Sharpe. You can see video of this just-discovered find below, and follow the Institute of Wildlife Studies for more exciting eagle-focused findings on the island.