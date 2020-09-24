Grand Central Terminal

Secret ‘Man Cave' Discovered Below Grand Central Platform; 3 Subway Workers Busted

The room below one of the platforms was so secret, station management didn't even know it existed

Hidden Man Cave
MTA IG

At least three MTA employees secretly turned a storage room below one of the platforms at Grand Central Terminal into a private "man cave," complete with a futon, TV, exercise equipment, a fridge and beds, the agency's inspector general said Thursday.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.” 

According to Pokorny's office, the secret lair below Track 114 was hidden behind a locked door inside a larger storage room.

U.S. & World

Louisville 19 hours ago

2 Officers Shot Amid Protests in Louisville Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

More Than 200 Retired Generals, Admirals Endorse Biden

Station management told investigators they were not aware the room even physically existed, much less how it was being used. Metro-North's security manager did not have a working key for the room, and the supervisor of the locksmith shop -- who is not a licensed locksmith -- could not access the room because only actual locksmiths had access.

Three employees -- a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman -- have been suspended without pay pending resolution of disciplinary cases.

In addition, the inspector general's office said it determined that Metro-North Security failed to take any steps to investigate the initial complaint about the room. The IG's office opened its own probe more than a year ago after receiving multiple anonymous complaints.

In response to the report, Metro-North is now working on a project to map all the rooms in Grand Central -- as well as how they're locked -- and implementing a process to better track complaints.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Grand Central TerminalMTA
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us