Florida State University

Second man killed in Florida State shooting identified as 45-year-old father of 2

Tiru Chabba, of Greenville, South Carolina, was killed in Thursday's shooting, attorneys for his family said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The second man killed in Thursday's shooting at Florida State University has been identified as a father of two who was an employee of a campus vendor.

Tiru Chabba, of Greenville, South Carolina, leaves behind a wife and two children, according to attorneys hired by his family.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

FSU SHOOTING LATEST

Gun violence 10 hours ago

Campus dining employee identified as victim in Florida State shooting

Shootings 11 hours ago

Live updates: Men killed identified, other victims recover after deadly Florida State shooting

Chabba was on the FSU campus Thursday as an employee of a campus vendor when the gunman opened fire, killing him and Robert Morales, a native of Miami-Dade. Six other people were injured.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Tiru Chabba's family is going through the unimaginable now," attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement Friday. "Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence."

Tiru Chabba
The Strom Law Firm
The Strom Law Firm
Tiru Chabba

According to a LinkedIn profile, Chabba was a regional vice president at Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Sellers said the firm wants to "ensure that all those who bear responsibility for this senseless act of violence are held to account."

“We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday’s shooting," Sellers' statement read.

This article tagged under:

Florida State University
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us