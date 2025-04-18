Second man killed in Florida State shooting identified as 45-year-old father of 2

The second man killed in Thursday's shooting at Florida State University has been identified as a father of two who was an employee of a campus vendor.

Tiru Chabba, of Greenville, South Carolina, leaves behind a wife and two children, according to attorneys hired by his family.

Chabba was on the FSU campus Thursday as an employee of a campus vendor when the gunman opened fire, killing him and Robert Morales, a native of Miami-Dade. Six other people were injured.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Tiru Chabba's family is going through the unimaginable now," attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement Friday. "Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence."

The Strom Law Firm The Strom Law Firm

According to a LinkedIn profile, Chabba was a regional vice president at Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Sellers said the firm wants to "ensure that all those who bear responsibility for this senseless act of violence are held to account."

“We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday’s shooting," Sellers' statement read.