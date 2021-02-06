Second Snowstorm to Blanket the East

A second snowstorm in six days is expected to strike the East on Sunday, pummeling a region already hit by a Nor'easter that buried millions in blizzard-like conditions, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to develop from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before striking New York City and New England, according to the National Weather Service, adding that it would produce between 4 to 8 inches of snow, a fraction of that made by this week's blizzard.

"Expect hazardous travel conditions on Sunday with re-freezing of snow and ice on untreated roads and surfaces Monday morning," the weather service said.

The National Weather Service said the storm would leave the area Monday.

