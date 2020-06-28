horse racing

Second Horse in Two Days Dies From Racing Injury at Los Alamitos

At least 18 racehorses have died in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year, and several others have perished from what CHRB officials list as "other" causes of death.

By City News Service

A 3-year-old filly was fatally injured during a race at Los Alamitos Race Course Saturday night, making her the second racehorse to die at the track this weekend, officials said Sunday .

Nana Shila was "fatally injured (not euthanized) Saturday night while racing in the first race at Los Alamitos," Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed to City News Service.

Nana Shila was owned by Mario Gamez and trained by Sally Rivera, according to the industry website Equibase. Her jockey was Edgar Payeras.

On Friday night, Equilibrio -- a 2-year-old gelding running in his first race -- suffered a gruesome leg injury during the fifth race and was later euthanized. Video of the race shows Equilibrio pulling up well before the finish line with what appears to be a broken leg.

At least 18 racehorses have died in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year, and several others have perished from what CHRB officials list as "other" causes of death.

Attempts to reach Los Alamitos officials for more information about the deaths were unsuccessful.

The track is currently holding its daytime summer thoroughbred meet through July 5, and also holds nighttime quarterhorse and thoroughbred racing starting at 6:15 p.m., but without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

horse racingLos Alamitos
