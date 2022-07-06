Apple Valley

Second Child Dies in Off-Roading Hit-and-Run Crash

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-year-old girl who was injured when she and a close friend were struck by a driver while they were off-roading in the High Desert as they celebrated Fourth of July weekend has died.

On July 2 at around 9 p.m., family members say Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird were riding an ATV near their family's campsite in the Apple Valley Desert when they were struck by another vehicle.

CHP investigators are searching for the driver of a 2021 orange Polaris Razor Turbo S or S4. Witnesses say the driver did stop briefly after the crash, and then turned off the lights before slowly driving away.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Apple Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us