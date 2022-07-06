Second Child Dies in Off-Roading Hit-and-Run Crash

An 11-year-old girl who was injured when she and a close friend were struck by a driver while they were off-roading in the High Desert as they celebrated Fourth of July weekend has died.

On July 2 at around 9 p.m., family members say Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird were riding an ATV near their family's campsite in the Apple Valley Desert when they were struck by another vehicle.

CHP investigators are searching for the driver of a 2021 orange Polaris Razor Turbo S or S4. Witnesses say the driver did stop briefly after the crash, and then turned off the lights before slowly driving away.

CHP investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call.