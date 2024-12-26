Search suspended as boaters remain missing off Palos Verdes coast

Authorities were warning the public to stay out of the water at Southland beaches Tuesday and Wednesday due to large waves and dangerous rip currents.

By City News Service

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search on Thursday for two men who went missing early Tuesday while fishing in heavy waves off the Palos Verdes coast.

The wreckage of a boat that is believed to be theirs was found later Tuesday, but there was no sign of the men.    

Tuesday's search effort began at first light and included a helicopter, which arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m., according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman, who gave no numbers in respect to manpower.    

The Coast Guard was notified just after 5 a.m. Tuesday that the boat was overdue, Lt. Sondra Kneen told City News Service. The men were scheduled to arrive near Cabrillo Marina.

The Coast Guard sent ships to search the area and later aircraft joined the effort, Kneen said. Other agencies were using drones to search the water, she added.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department began a search at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a boat up against the rocks near the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar, but the men remained missing, the fire department said.    

The search was resumed on Wednesday morning. However, in an update at 1:41 p.m., the Coast Guard announced the search was called off due to “no signs of distress'' and ''no response to UMIB(Urgent Marine Information Broadcast.)”

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles County beaches and 4 p.m. Wednesday for Orange County.

Forecasters said “large breaking waves” of 8 to 13 feet were impacting west-facing beaches Tuesday morning. Those waves were expected to back off to about 6 to 10 feet, but that was still enough to present a danger.

