Search on for Man Suspected in Hate Crime Assault on Transgender Women in Hollywood

Two transgender women were robbed and assaulted by a man armed with a metal bar in Hollywood.

The attacker sought by police approached the women about 2:15 a.m. Monday and offered to buy them merchandise at a store in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He then refused to pay and the women left, police said.

The attacker then approached them again with a metal bar and demanded one woman's shoes and bracelet, police said. She complied out of fear, and the man grabbed her hand and forced her to walk a short distance with him before she could escape.

He then assaulted the second victim with a bottle, knocking the woman to the ground, according to police.

The man made derogatory remarks during the assault, police said.

"He started to call us names," said Eden Estrada, one of the victims. "He called us every name in the book."

Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.