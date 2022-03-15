Search Intensifies for Missing Sailor From Marina Del Rey After His Boat Washed Up in Mexico

The search is intensifying for a missing sailor from Marina Del Rey whose boat washed up without him on a Mexican beach.

A sense of adventure and love of sailing is why Scott Lamay says his friend Bill Austin entered the Baja Ha-Ha Cruisers Rally last fall.

Austin sailing for two weeks with his dog Stogie on his catamaran, The Cat.

"You go from San Diego to Cabo," Lamay says. "He figured it was beautiful down there, wanted to stay a couple of extra months."

But Austin was missing when The Cat washed ashore last week near Loreto, Mexico, his dog and belongings still on board.

The last contact anyone had with Austin was on Wednesday. Fellow sailors sprang into action.

Austin's daughters are also in Mexico searching with family and friends. Lamay admits it's been a challenge.



"Storm and wind got pretty bad," he said. "Saturday there were remnants. Saturday they tried to do a search party but they had to call it early because of the weather."

Lamay fears Austin fell overboard and says typically he would have been tethered to The Cat.

Since it appears he wasn't, help is desperately needed.

"We're hoping & praying someone will find him. Somehow get communication on where he might be," he said.

Lamay says Bill Austin just had The Cat repainted in Mexico and was homeward bound when he disappeared.

He belongs to Pacific Marine Yacht Club where members await his return.