Marina del Rey

Search Intensifies for Missing Sailor From Marina Del Rey After His Boat Washed Up in Mexico

The last contact anyone had with Bill Austin was on Wednesday.

By Beverly White

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is intensifying for a missing sailor from Marina Del Rey whose boat washed up without him on a Mexican beach.

A sense of adventure and love of sailing is why Scott Lamay says his friend Bill Austin entered the Baja Ha-Ha Cruisers Rally last fall.

Austin sailing for two weeks with his dog Stogie on his catamaran, The Cat.

"You go from San Diego to Cabo," Lamay says. "He figured it was beautiful down there, wanted to stay a couple of extra months."

But Austin was missing when The Cat washed ashore last week near Loreto, Mexico, his dog and belongings still on board.

The last contact anyone had with Austin was on Wednesday. Fellow sailors sprang into action.

Austin's daughters are also in Mexico searching with family and friends. Lamay admits it's been a challenge.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Biden Commits $800M in Ukraine Aid; Peace Talks Make Progress

University of the Southwest 11 hours ago

9 Dead in Texas Crash Involving U. of Southwest Golf Teams

"Storm and wind got pretty bad," he said. "Saturday there were remnants. Saturday they tried to do a search party but they had to call it early because of the weather."

Lamay fears Austin fell overboard and says typically he would have been tethered to The Cat.

Since it appears he wasn't, help is desperately needed.

"We're hoping & praying someone will find him. Somehow get communication on where he might be," he said.

Lamay says Bill Austin just had The Cat repainted in Mexico and was homeward bound when he disappeared.

He belongs to Pacific Marine Yacht Club where members await his return.

This article tagged under:

Marina del Rey
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us