Search for Colorado Mom, Son After She Failed to Drop Off 12-Year-Old

The California Highway Patrol issued an alert Monday after a Colorado mother failed to drop off her 12-year-old son on Friday. The pair were last seen on the 3300 block of N. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank.

An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday afternoon across San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties for Nikki Sweezey, 31, and her 12-year-old son Liam Sweezey.

Liam was picked up by his mother on June 26, according to the Aurora Police Department. He has not been returned to his home and police are concerned because he requires medication, which he does not have.

Nikki is 5'5", weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial Counties

Last Seen: 2000 Block of Fisher Blvd in Barstow@AuroraPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ve81iFnU6M — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 29, 2020

Liam is approximately 5 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate #BVV937.

Nikki is currently homeless but has ties to Colorado Springs, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.