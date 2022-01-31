Search Continues for Missing Oakley Woman

Family and friends of a missing Oakley woman are hoping she will soon be found safe.

Alexis Gabe has not been seen since last Wednesday night when the 24 year old reportedly went to see her ex-boyfriend, friends said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"My mom is completely heartbroken, crying every night, morning, day," brother Gwyn Gabe said. "My dad is angry at the world. I'm just trying to keep a level head for the family."

Gabe's family and friends gathered Monday at the Oakley police station to keep the search alive. Volunteers have posted flyers throughout the East Bay community. Groups started searching Thursday and found her car with keys still in the ignition near Trenton Street and Oakley Road, about a block away from her best friend's house.

"If she was that close to my house she would've come to my house," best friend Maria Leiva said. "Even if I wasn't there she knows she could come."

Later Wednesday night, surveillance video that has not been released by police reportedly shows a dark figure leaving her car from the driver's side.

Family, friends and police are hoping someone will come forward with more answers.

"We didn't know she was still seeing her ex-boyfriend or the nature of the visit," sister-in-law Morgan Strenfel said. "So it's hard to for us to think what could've happened."

Gabe recently graduating from nursing school and worked at Rite Aid, and is described by family and friends as helpful, caring and compassionate.