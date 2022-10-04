Crime and Courts

Person of Interest in Custody in Case of California Baby, Parents and Uncle Kidnapped at Gunpoint

The four relatives remain missing

A person of interest in the alleged kidnapping of an infant and three relatives was taken into custody Tuesday after he used an ATM card that belonged to the family, authorities said.

The four relatives remain missing, NBC News reports.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was apprehended after authorities identified him using a surveillance photo taken at a bank in Atwater, roughly 3 miles from where the family was kidnapped Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The statement did not say Salgado was accused of a crime, and county jail records did not indicate that he had been booked.

Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

“We have a low-life out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle,” Warnke said in the statement Monday night. “We have no motivation behind it, we just know that they are gone.”

Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

The sheriff's department released two still images from surveillance footage of a possible suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying the man. He's seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a light blue disposable face mask.

The sheriff said detectives believe the suspect destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

AP/NBC

