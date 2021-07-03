Remainder of Surfside Condo Building to be Demolished; Death Tolls Rises to 24

What to Know Crews were still sifting through the rubble of a collapsed condo in Surfside Saturday, as the death toll reached 24

A top Miami-Dade fire official said Saturday that demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the Champlain Towers South on Sunday

Another 124 people remain unaccounted for following the collapse, down from 145 on Friday

Officials announced plans to demolish the remainder of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium Saturday, as the death toll of the partial collapse increased by two.

At a news conference Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said two more bodies were found at the site, bringing the death toll to 24 with 124 people still missing.

Officials are keeping watch as to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa may pose to South Florida and Surfside specifically.

The 11 a.m. advisory has the storm with winds of 70 miles per hour while sitting about 40 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 29 miles per hour.

At this time there are no hurricane warnings or watches for South Florida, but the storm's projected path is being closely monitored as rescue crews continue operations.

A top Miami-Dade fire official on Saturday told family members of people missing in the rubble of a collapsed condo building that demolition workers planned to bring down the remainder of the building on Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for victims.

Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members during a morning briefing that the building would be brought down “as soon as possible. First thing tomorrow.”

But he cautioned that there “may be some hiccups.” A follow-up meeting will be held in the afternoon to finalize details of the demolition, which could be a precarious operation as experts enter the building to bore into the structure to install explosives.

Concerns that the still-standing portion could tumble have curtailed the search in areas close to that section, and shifts detected by monitors early Thursday prompted a 15-hour suspension of the entire search until engineers determined the site was safe to restart.

Jadallah said the remnants of the demolished building would be removed immediately after with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to the garage area that is the focus of the search.

Meanwhile, a nearby residential building to the Champlain Towers South condominium has also begun evacuating residents.

An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, about 5 miles away from Surfside, had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January, the city said in a news release.

Friday afternoon law enforcement authorities cordoned off the area and went door-to-door in the apartment building, telling residents they had to leave the 49-year-old structure.

Residents loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building.