Firefighters and volunteers on Sunday rescued a harbor seal caught in netting in the San Francisco Bay.

The San Francisco Fire Department posted videos on social media showing the crew help to untangle the seal.

The seal was taken to a veterinary facility to recover, the fire department said. As soon as it's healthy, it will be released back into the wild.

San Francisco Fire working with Marine Mammal Rescue to save a harbor seal.



Firefighters from Station 35 had the pleasure of working with volunteers who are trained in pinniped rescue.



This seal was rescued in the #SF BAY tonight (7-9-2023) and is now on its way to recovery… pic.twitter.com/2DzzX4cvr6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 10, 2023