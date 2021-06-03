Seal Beach

Seal Beach Doctor Pleads Guilty in $8.4 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

By City News Service

97972716
Getty Images

A Seal Beach doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal conspiracy charge, admitting he participated in a scheme to submit $8.4 million in phony claims to Medi-Cal for services never provided.

Dr. Keyvan Amirikhorheh, 61, who worked as a physician at Los Angeles Community Clinic, and four co-defendants raked in $6.6 million from fraudulent claims submitted to the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment program for family planning services, diagnostic testing and prescriptions for nonexistent patients, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As part of his plea, Amirikhorheh agreed not to dispute the revocation of his medical license and not to attempt reinstatement for at least five years.

U.S. & World

politics 36 mins ago

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Facing Federal Campaign Finance Investigation Over Former Business

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

US Will Boost Global Vaccine-Sharing, Biden Announces

Restitution is expected to be ordered when he is sentenced Oct. 1 on the charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

Amirikhorheh was the final defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Hilda Haroutunian, 61, of Sun Valley, was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17; Lorraine Watson, 57, a physician's assistant, of Valley Village was scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10; Edmond Sarkisyan, 41, of North Hollywood, was set to be sentenced on July 16; and Noem Sarkisyan, 65, of North Hollywood, will be sentenced on Sept. 3.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Seal Beachcrimefraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us