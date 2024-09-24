Sea Otter Awareness Week gives us all of the fuzzy feelings

What to Know Sea Otter Awareness Week

Sept. 22-28, 2024

Events online, as well as an open house on Sept. 28 at Elkhorn Slough Reserve in Moss Landing, are on the schedule

SEPTEMBER IS FOR SEA OTTERS: While you might be fortunate enough to spy a frolicking sea otter at any point of the calendar — stopping by the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach or the Monterey Bay Aquarium is a great way to admire with adorable otterdom from a close-up vantage point — the last part of September is about acknowledging these endangered animals. It is, in short, an important time when we make time to consider their critical roles in the ecosystem and how people are working hard to improve the otter's lot. That's when Sea Otter Awareness Week swims back into view, prompting otter enthusiasts to seek out information, films, books, and real-life happenings that further our understanding of these remarkable, mussel-chomping, back-floating, twirling and tumbling superstars.

ELKHORN SLOUGH RESERVE... has long championed sea otters, and on Sept. 28, 2024 an open house will give mavens of the marvelous mammals an opportunity to enjoy games, crafts, informative walks, and more. Can't make it to the Moss Landing area? You can "Float Down the Coast" courtesy of Sea Otter Savvy, which is giving fans the chance to "virtually visit locations" that these ocean icons regularly call upon. And your "Daily Dose of Sea Otter Goodness"? You can find that on Monterey Bay Aquarium's popular Sea Otter Cam. The week's events and offerings extend north to the Pacific Northwest, and along the Golden State's coast, too. Check out all of the otterly excellent ways we up our otter-tude as this annual event puts the fuzzy favorites in the spotlight.