Scott Peterson's case for new murder trial returns to court

The ongoing case involving convicted murderer Scott Peterson's bid for a new trial was set to return to a Redwood City courtroom Thursday.

Peterson, who is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son 20 years ago, was expected to attend the proceeding virtually.

The hearing is focused on a technicality: The two sides will decide what lab will handle the DNA testing of a piece of duct tape from the original case and who will pay for it.

The tape was found on Laci Peterson's pants.

It's the only piece of evidence from a list of several items the judge in May ruled was worth testing after Peterson's defense team with the Los Angeles-based Innocence Project argued multiple pieces of evidence were suppressed in the original trial.

The defense argues that the piece of duct tape in question contained human DNA that could point to someone other than Scott Peterson.

Defense attorney and legal analyst Paula Canny, who is not involved with the Peterson trial, says Thursday's hearing is mundane but crucial because where a piece of evidence is tested can be impactful.

"The defense is just taking baby steps to their ultimate destination, which is to establish that Scott Peterson was wrongly convicted," Canny said. "There are any number of ways to do that. DNA is the most powerful."

Prosecutors say many of the items the defense wants to test were already tested and ruled out.

Another hearing on discovery of evidence in the case is scheduled for next week.