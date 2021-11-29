Scott Peterson Moved From San Quentin to San Mateo County Jail

Scott Peterson has left death row in San Quentin and was moved to the San Mateo County Jail, officials confirm.

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn son back in 2004. He was transferred Monday morning ahead of his resentencing hearing next week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence last year, saying the trial judge excluded potential jurors who were opposed to the death penalty.

Peterson is fighting his conviction, saying a juror was untruthful when she filled out her juror questionnaire.

During next week's hearing, Peterson is expected to face family and friends of his wife for the first time since his conviction.