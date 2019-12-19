Gunman, 1 Victim Dead in Shooting at RI Retirement Facility

A man fatally shot a woman and critically wounded two others before killing himself at an assisted living facility in Westerly, Rhode Island, Thursday, police said.

The shooting at Babcock Village retirement home about 10:30 a.m. prompted a lockdown of nearby schools as police secured the building and searched for the gunman.

Police said at a news conference around 2:30 p.m. that the suspected gunman, a 66-year-old man, was found dead, apparently having killed himself.

The victims were a 47-year-old employee of the facility, who died; a 38-year-old employee and a 66-year-old woman who lived at the facility. The two survivors were at two area hospitals, the employee in critical condition and the resident going into surgery, police said.

Earlier, law enforcement sources had told NBC affiliate WJAR that a third person had died.

Police haven't identified any of the victims. They said they're still looking into the gunman's motive.

Westerly Public Schools said all schools were placed on lockdown until further notice and preschool dismissals were delayed.

Westerly Hospital's emergency room was also under a lockdown, WJAR reported.