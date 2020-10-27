Tennessee

School Bus in Tennessee Involved in Crash; 2 Killed

No details have yet been released on the casualties or injured

School Bus Generic
Getty Images/Flickr RF

Two people have been killed in a crash between a school bus and a utility service vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 17 hours ago

Biden Goes on Offense in Georgia While Trump Targets Midwest

President Trump 9 hours ago

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Attempt to Stand in for Trump in NYC Defamation Case

A school bus carrying children was involved in a fatal highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, and some patients were taken to a hospital in Chattanooga, officials said.

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that it was a very serious crash. He had no immediate report on the conditions of those involved or say how many people had died.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

The crash happened on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not provide an exact number of people being treated.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no additional details of what happened were immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tennessee
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us