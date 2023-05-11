Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends

A "chaotic" scene at the border of the United States and Mexico is expected as a COVID-era asylum restriction is slated to end.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that restricted asylum claims from migrants and allowed U.S. authorities to turn people back at the border, is slated to end on May 11th. Already, migrants were seen rushing to the U.S.-Mexico border in the days before the lift, with some migrants fearing that new policies enacted by the Biden administration would make asylum claims tougher to process.