Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court Tuesday to face 37 federal felony charges over alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump became the first commander-in-chief to be criminally charged by the federal government, two months after he was indicted in New York in a hush money case.

Of the 37 federal charges, 31 were related to willful retention of national defense information – a crime under the Espionage Act.

Supporters, protestors and media have gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse to witness the historic arraignment.