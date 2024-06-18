This charming art fair brims with creativity, joy, and sawdust

What to Know 58th Annual Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach

June 28 through Sept. 1, 2024; open daily (hours vary)

$12 adult (single day); other ticketing tiers are available; save on your ticket by buying early

FAIRY TALES? Some of the most iconic ensorcelled stories whisk readers back through the centuries, to lands laden with magical sights, enchanting people, and the types to fantastical moments that seems a little unreal. Southern California is home to a few such spots, and while you don't need to gaze back over the centuries to admire them, you do have journey, either by winged unicorn or your trusty mini van, to the pretty places they pop up. One such place is Laguna Beach, a scenic hamlet with plenty of handsome destinations, including the one that has held quaint court at 935 Laguna Canyon Road for the better part of six decades. True, 58 years is a far shorter time span that several magical centuries, but the Sawdust Art Festival feels as though it has been around for far longer, a storybook-ish shopping experience that materializes each summer and holiday season.

THE ANNUAL SUMMER RUN... of this charming spot, which really and truly does have lots of sawdust covering its winding pathways, is different than its holiday engagement, of course — there is no Santa in summer — but it is open daily for two-plus months. That means weekday visits are a possibility, if you want to shop the jewelry, clothing, photographs, and other handmade goodies without the bustle that weekends so often bring to popular pop-ups. Tickets are on-sale now, and there's an early bird special afoot, saving you a few bucks ahead of the 2024 opening. As for that opening date? The 58th season commences, with creativity, artistry, music, eats, and easygoing cheer, on June 28.