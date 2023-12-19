Savor seasonal recipes that take their festive fancies from California wines

What to Know The Wine Institute has holiday recipes on its site, plus wine suggestions

There are also ongoing seasonal outings at various wineries, including a Winter Wine Stroll in Chandon in Yountville

Other tips, like how to give someone the perfect wine, are available on the site

A CALIFORNIA WINERY... is just the sort of sparkle-laden location that always has more than a touch of holiday-style splendor, even in the hot middle of summertime or, really, at any other point of the calendar. Consider all of the greens, wreaths, and swag that festoon a tasteful tasting room, the bottles of bubbly that often line the shelves of such spots, or the fact that the nibbles you can purchase after a vineyard tour feel a bit decadent, much like the foods of December. We are, in short, always finding seasonal inspiration from the Golden State's glittering wineries, all year long, and especially so as Christmas and New Year's Eve grow closer in view. This is just about when we turn to the Wine Institute's recipes and recommendations, the complimentary bits of effervescent information that the California wine-championing organization shares so readily on its site. And there's plenty to consider in 2023, with goodies galore, the sips that complement them, and what's happening at wineries near us.

THE LATEST RECIPES... include Beef Rib Roast with Horseradish Ricotta Cream (pair it with a lovely cabernet sauvignon or merlot) as well as a gluten-free Coconut Cake (sparkling wine is the fizzy choice of the Wine Institute or, of course, a dessert wine). More recipes can be found on this page, but if you're looking to go further afield, there are tips to help you. While some celebrations have wrapped for the season, there's plenty of wine country diversions throughout December, including the Cabernet and Caviar Experience at Elusa Winery in Calistoga and a Winter Wine Stroll at Chandon in Yountville. For the full list, and inspiration when planning your 2024 winery adventures, pour, er, pore over this helpful round-up.