See satellite images capturing smoke from the Los Angeles wildfires

Smoke from the wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area can even be seen from space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration earlier this week shared satellite images capturing plumes of smoke that have clouded the Southern California skies.

The image below was taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite shortly after the Palisades Fire started on Tuesday morning, according to NASA, and it shows a stream of smoke floating toward the coast.

The Palisades Fire at 10:45 a.m. PT on Jan. 7 is captured by the Sentinel-2 satellite. (European Space Agency via NASA).

Later Tuesday, NASA's Aqua satellite captured the smoke after it moved well out over the Pacific Ocean.

Smoke floating off the coast is also visible from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES). The GeoColor imagery below is a six-hour time-lapse view of the Pacific Southwest from Saturday that "looks approximately as it would when viewed with human eyes from space," according to the NOAA.

GeoColor imagery showing a six-hour time-lapse view of the Pacific Southwest on Jan. 11. (CIRA/NOAA)

The NOAA's updated GeoColor imagery of the Pacific Southwest can be viewed here.

The wildfires have burned through 39,000 acres in the LA area, destroying over 12,000 structures and killing at least 13 people. Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.