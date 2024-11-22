Santa Monica

Bodycam video shows deadly Santa Monica police shooting after knife attack

Twenty-eight-year-old Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh was shot and killed by police after stabbing an officer with a stolen knife multiple times. 

Bodycam footage of a police shooting following a knife attack in front of a police station was released Thursday by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Footage provided and edited by the department shows 28-year-old Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh launching himself at a Santa Monica police officer outside the station on Oct. 5. Prior to walking to the station, Halaibeh assaulted a Target employee less than 10 minutes away, stealing the knife he used to attack the officer, authorities said.

As he approached the police station, Halaibeh tucked his right hand inside his jacket. Footage showed the officer asking Halaibeh what he has in his jacket as two people at the station for an unrelated matter stood nearby.

"What's in your jacket? I'm kind of nervous with your hand in your jacket like that," the officer told Halaibeh.

Halaibeh responded, "You're nervous?."

He then lunged at the officer.

After being chased around the corner and stabbed multiple times, the officer fired multiple rounds at Halabieh, killing him.

"Without warning, the individual attacked the officer while pulling a knife from his clothing. The suspect slashed and stabbed the officer," police said in a statement.

The officer was taken to a hospital for his injuries. SMPD said his protective vest saved his life. 

The shooting is now under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A motive for the attack is still unknown. 

