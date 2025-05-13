A student who attended Santa Monica College was deported after being detained by federal agents in West Los Angeles, the community college confirmed Tuesday.

“On May 5, (the) student was apprehended by ICE in West Los Angeles in the vicinity of his place of residence,” the school said in a statement.

Shortly after the arrest, the student was deported. The school added that he is physically safe while seeking legal counsel.

The community college’s immigration policy includes designating a staff person as a point of contact if any student, faculty member or employee may be subjected to immigration inquiry.

“If a student is detained or deported … college personnel shall make all reasonable efforts to assist the student in retaining any eligibility for financial aid, fellowship stipends, exemption from nonresident tuition fees, funding for research or other educational projects, housing stipends or services, or other benefits the student has been awarded or received subject to and in compliance with its policy,” the college noted on its website.

The community college also confirmed that there were no activities by immigration officials on its campuses, adding that the school will continue to maintain an environment where students can pursue education regardless of their immigration status.

The school advises, if an ICE agent approaches students on campus, students and employees to direct any questions to the college officials as noted in the letter from Campus Counsel to federal officials.

See here for the school’s detailed guidelines on how to respond to federal officials on campus.

“We recognize the fear, anxiety, and uncertainty many in the college community may be feeling, especially, at this time, undocumented/immigrant students, and those from mixed-status families,” SMC said.

The school website noted that college officials will not ask about a student's immigration status unless required by federal or state law, adding law enforcement cannot enter non-public areas of the college to make arrests without a “judicial warrant, valid consent, or exigent circumstances”