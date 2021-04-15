Santa Clarita

Estranged Husband in Custody After the Stabbing Death of Woman in Santa Clarita

The woman's estranged husband is wanted in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's department.

The estranged husband of a woman stabbed to death in her Santa Clarita area home was taken into custody Thursday night following an hours-long standoff with authorities in Gorman.

Investigators identified the man as 41-year-old James Matthew Dorsey. He was considered armed and dangerous.

James Matthew Dorsey, 41, is sought in the stabbing death of a woman April 15, 2021 in Santa Clarita.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman died at a hospital.

Information on her identity was not immediately available. Investigators said she identified her attacker to authorities before she died.

Three children in the home at the time were no harmed, sheriff's officials said. The suspect likely broke in through a rear entrance to the home.

The hours-long standoff north of Los Angeles began after the suspect fled the crime scene in his wife's 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, which was found by authorities about 6:30 p.m. near Gorman.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene near stretch of aqueduct. At about 10:10 p.m., the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted that the suspect barricaded in the car was in custody.

City News Service contributed to this report

