Santa Clara County to Lift 10-Day Travel Quarantine Order

Santa Clara County will lift its 10-day travel quarantine order on Wednesday, the county announced.

The order, which was put in place in late November, required people coming into the county from more than 150 miles away to quarantine for 10 days.

While quarantining will no longer be required, it's still strongly recommended.

"With new variants still spreading, everyone is still urged to follow the state's travel advisory, to avoid all non-essential travel and to quarantine after any travel that you may partake in," County Counsel James Williams said.

