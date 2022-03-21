Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Officials Discuss Possible Land Purchase for Affordable Housing

If passed, construction could begin between now and August 2022.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County officials will discuss possible land purchase for affordable housing Monday, according to a press release.

County Supervisor Cindy Chavez will meet with Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine.

Among various topics, they will discuss the need to purchase land to build affordable housing across various cities in the county such as San Jose, Santa Clara and Morgan Hill.

Such project would be financed by the Affordable Housing Bond or Measure A.


This article tagged under:

Santa Clara CountyhousingMaking It in the BayAffordable HousingBay Area Housing
