Santa Clara County Examining Alleged Harassment at Levi's Stadium Vaccination Site

Santa Clara County has confirmed at least one case of alleged harassment at the Levi's Stadium COVID vaccination site.

A whistleblower, however, claims to have witnessed a Levi's Stadium security officer and someone with its guest services department act improperly.

Stadium management provided NBC Bay Area a statement saying it takes the safety of everyone very seriously.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara County is considered to be the largest vaccination site in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom cut the ribbon for Levi's Stadium's latest mission back on Feb. 9, bringing in hundreds of nurses from out of state to create a site capable of vaccinating up to 15,000 people per day.

But now a person working inside the stadium said it has not been a safe zone for some of those helping in the effort.

"Stalking and harassment," the witness said.

The whistleblower wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation. The person claims they witnessed a Levi's security officer harassing and stalking a female employee at the mass vaccination site.

The whistleblower also said a second employee in guest services is being accused of stalking a nurse, including sending her private messages on social media.

"I witnessed nurses being nervous, disturbed, angry, anxious," the whistleblower said.

What further upsets the whistleblower is that they claim nothing was done after the victims complained to their supervisors.

"When you are working inside and you see the reported individual returning to work, or working in the same post or in the same area that you're working in, it's very concerning and very alarming," the whistleblower said.

NBC Bay Area has made multiple attempts, but have not been able to reach either of the alleged victims. Levi's Stadium operations team provided the following statement when asked about the accusations:

"We do not comment on individual personnel matters. We take workplace safety and security very seriously and follow standard HR best practices whenever complaints are raised."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the county can confirm at least one case of alleged harassment at the Levi's Stadium vaccination site.

"Any time someone feels harassed and being treated improperly, or they're frightened, they should absolutely report it because it's our job to make sure we follow up," Chavez said. "And we will."

Santa Clara County also provided the following statement Monday afternoon:

"We understand that the Levi's administration has investigated these complaints and taken proper action. The County is also in the process of reviewing those investigations."