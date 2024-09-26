Briny bites bring bliss at the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

What to Know Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freshly prepared seafood, from lobster to sea urchin, will be available for purchase

Activities and demos include dockside looks at the USS Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin

FISHERMEN FESTIVALS, the water-adjacent events that give people a deeper understanding of the ancient profession, are a longstanding and noble California tradition. These oceanside gatherings have regularly "surfaced" over the years all along the coast, from Bodega Bay to some of the state's most southerly points, and stopping by a picturesque harbor to learn more is something that many seafood lovers have on their bucket lists. If you're a devoted seafoodie, mark Oct. 19 on your calendar and make for the beautiful boat-laden area at the heart of the American Riviera for a day devoted to prepared-there seafood delicacies, interesting demos and talks, and harbor-centered learning. It's the Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival, one of the delicious jewels on the city's fall calendar.

OYSTERS, PRAWNS, AND LOBSTERS... will be available for purchase, as well as a host of tempting dishes, from seafood tacos to clam chowder. Complimentary rides with Sunswept Sailing and Celebration Cruises are also on the itinerary, as are dockside tours of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin. Music, vendors, fire boat demonstrations courtesy of the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, and several other convivial and educational goings-on add to the sunshiny spirit of the day. Ready to take a deeper dive into this tasty and tangy festival, a true celebration of this busy harbor and the dedicated people who work to support a sustainable seafood industry? Add a squeeze of lemon to this lively line-up now.