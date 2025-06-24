The parents of a teenager who was stabbed and killed outside Santa Ana High School have filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District, claiming its administrators and school staff failed to keep students safe despite frequent school assaults and a previous warning from authorities.

Jorge Morales and Brenda Aburto said Tuesday that their son, Armando Morales, was stabbed by fellow students during an after-school fight last month because the district was “totally negligent in failing to provide proper supervision of the campus of Santa Ana High School.”

“Because of the reckless and negligent supervision of Santa Ana High School, a student brought a knife on campus and murdered 14-year old Armando Morales on May 7, 2025,” the complaint stated.

The altercation, which resulted in Armando’s death, wasn’t the first fight on campus, according to the lawsuit. The parents’ attorneys said there were fights “almost every day during and after school hours, both on and off campus.”

“As a mom, I was thinking my child was safer in school than being out here in the streets – but no, they failed me. They failed,” Aburto said of Santa Ana Unified.

Following the stabbing, the Santa Ana School Police Officers’ Association said the district’s “defunding” of school police led to the teen’s death as the school police department lacked staffing and resources to keep students safe.

“While the district was slotted for 33 sworn officers in the field available to protect and serve, in reality, due to departures and not hiring replacements, the district is actually at 19 sworn officers,” the association said in a letter written in August 2023, claiming the police department was operating at 45% below its regular staffing level.

Armando’s family said school administrators let him bleed to death in front of two friends, instead of getting him help.

“I saw blood on Armando’s shirt,” Alfredo Cantu, a friend who witnessed the deadly fight, said. “I was just in shock because how could someone just pull out a knife.”

The family attorney also claimed an assistant principal brought Armando in, instead of giving him life-saving measures, asking the students questions.

“It's my baby boy,” Aburto said. “I miss him everyday.”

Two students, 15- and 17-year-old brother, later turned themselves in to the Santa Ana Police Department. They were booked into Juvenile Hall for suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In response, the Santa Ana Unified School District said it’s received the legal claim and is reviewing it.

While declining to comment on the case due to potential litigation, the district said the safety and well-being of students is its “highest priority.”

“We continue to focus on maintaining a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment for all students, Santa Ana Unified said in a statement.

The late teen’s parent are seeking unspecified financial compensation, according to the suit.