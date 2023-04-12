Santa Ana Police Search for Driver Who Hit 11-Year-Old Walking Back From School

Santa Ana police Wednesday released new surveillance video showing a driver striking an 11-year-old boy walking home from school.

The video showed the boy and his 12-year-old cousin running across the street before the driver of a sedan strikes the 11-year-old, flipping him through the air, and then drives off. Police said the crash happened around 1:36 p.m. on March 29 on the 700 block of South Birch Street.

“The children seemed to be prompted to walk across the street. It looks like it might have been because of some dogs barking; they might have been startled. They crossed the street, and because the vehicle did not stop, it elevated to a crime,” Santa Ana Police Department Officer Natalie Garcia said.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital and is now back home. Samuel Cabañas, the boy’s uncle, said his nephew suffered scrapes and bruises. More than anything, he said, the child is still scared following the crash.

"It was bad because he just hit him and left him there like a piece of garbage and just left,” Cabañas said.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as an early 2000s, black Cadillac DeVille. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8228.