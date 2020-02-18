Sanders Opens Up Double-Digit National Lead in Dem Race: NBC News/WSJ Poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has jumped out to a double-digit national lead in the Democratic presidential contest after his victory in New Hampshire’s primary and his second-place finish for delegates in Iowa’s disorganized caucuses, while former Vice President Joe Biden has seen his support drop by 11 points since his disappointing finishes in both contests, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey also shows former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg gaining ground in the Democratic race in the past month, confirming the findings of an earlier NPR/PBS/Marist poll that appeared to qualify him for Wednesday night’s NBC News and MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

To get the full story, go to NBC News.