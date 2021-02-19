Pilot Killed When Single-Engine Plane Crashes Into Big Rig in San Pedro

A pilot was killed Friday when a single-engine plane crashed into a big rig in San Pedro.

Another man was injured following the midday crash in the 2500 block of Navy Way in the Terminal Island area. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The small plane apparently crashed into the semi-trailer tractor in the port area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened.

"This incident is in an isolated area of the Port of L.A. and port operations have not been impacted,'' Margaret Stewart of the LAFD said.

The man on the ground who was injured was 30 years old. The age and identity of the pilot was not immediately available, but the LAFD said he was a man.

More details were not immediately available.