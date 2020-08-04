San Mateo County Approves Fines for Health Order Violations

San Mateo County officials on Tuesday approved an ordinance that allows officials to fine people and businesses found violating COVID-19 health orders, such as not wearing a face mask.

For people, fine amounts are $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for additional offenses within the same year. For businesses, fines range from $250 to $3,000, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. People and businesses can dispute violations and fines.

“If you don’t wear your face mask, then you should be fined," Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement. "This ordinance decriminalizes violations of the health order essentially but at the same time gives us an added tool to enforce compliance of the state’s face covering and social distancing mandates. If we want to return to normal and save lives then we must wear face masks, it’s that simple. But since many continue to thumb their noses at or do not understand these mandates, we must step up our outreach and enforcement efforts and let people know if you violate the law there will be consequences."

Contra Costa and Marin counties have implemented similar ordinances.