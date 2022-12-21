East Bay Businesses Jolted by 3.1 Magnitude Quake

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the nerves of people in the East Bay Wednesday morning.

It didn't cause much damage, but it did provide a jolt for residents and businesses in the area.

Employees at Sabino's Coffee said it sounded and felt like a truck drove off the freeway. Other residents wonder if the East Bay quake was at all connected to the 6.4 magnitude quake in Humboldt County.

However, experts explain is not that simple.

"Aftershocks are usually in the fault zone of the main shock," said USGS Sarah Minson, and explained the temblors are not connected.

She said shaking can occur in different regions as a result of a bigger earthquake. However, in this case, the time between both quakes makes it unlikely there's a link.

Minson also said the Hayward fault running through the East Bay makes it inevitable for more quakes to happen.



