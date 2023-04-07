San Jose Police Union Executive Facing Fentanyl-Smuggling Charges Fired

A San Jose police union executive who was charged with drug trafficking has been fired, the union said Friday.

The San Jose Police Officers' Association (POA) said Joanne Segovia was fired as a result of the first phase of the union's internal investigation.

Segovia served in the role of executive director for 20 years and was put on leave last month when the union launched its investigation into the drug trafficking allegations.

In the second phase of the police union's internal investigation, there will be a thorough review of all internal financial records to determine if anyone else was involved in Segovia's trafficking of synthetic fentanyl, which allegedly went on for eight years.

Segovia is accused of having over 60 shipments of synthetic fentanyl delivered to her home and then distributing them across the country between 2015 and this year, and she allegedly used union resources in the process.

“My disbelief and shock has turned to anger, and while there’s still some disbelief, I’m just angry right now,” said Sean Pritchard, San Jose Police Union Association president.

The investigation will also look into how Segovia was able to allegedly pull it off for so long without getting caught.

A union spokesperson said the POA is looking into hiring an outside investigator with federal prosecution experience to head up the next phase of the investigation.

“Could there have been something that we had in place that would have identified this type of deception and behavior?” said Pritchard.

Mayor Matt Mahan said these steps need to be taken.

“I’m incredibly disappointed by the allegations. I think it’s a slap in the face to our police officers and our city employees who are working very hard to get fentanyl off our streets,” said Mahan.

Police Watchdog Silicon Valley DeBug said the POA has a credibility problem.

In a statement, it said, “ that they think running their own investigation, from a consultant they hire, can restore their image in the public tells me they are not comprehending the magnitude of this scandal.”

“No. We have maintained a very open, very positive relationship with our members, with the community,” said Pritchard.

More details are expected to come out as Segovia’s federal court case proceeds on April 28.