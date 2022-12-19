Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide

San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022.

Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.

Kassi's arrest is in connection with the suicide death of 17-year-old San Jose resident Ryan Last, who became the victim of sextortion after Kassi, posing as a teen girl, allegedly persuaded Ryan to post a racy photo online, police said.

When Last sent it, Kassi and a co-conspirator, threatened to send the compromising photo to his family and friends unless he paid them $5,000.

The investigation shows Last sent some money, only for the suspect to demand more and that’s when Last took his own life.

San Jose PD

Ryan was just days away from his 18th birthday and weeks from graduating from Ann Sobrato High School at the time of his death.

The San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said Kassi is connected to a larger West African financial sextortion scheme. He has sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames "emillysmith" and "kassijonathan" on various social media applications, according to police.

“It’s all about money for them, and not about the people they’re affecting,” said Last’s mother Pauline Stuart.

Since his death, Last's mother has been trying to warn other families hoping this won't happen to them.

She's been working with police from day one, determined to get the message out to parents and teens about the dangers of posting photos and personal information online and especially about the criminal element lurking on many social media platforms.

“We honestly never thought that something like this could target us, could reach our family but it just shows how easy it is,” said Stuart.

The San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tracked Kassi down and believe there could be more victims based on Kassi's criminal pattern and use of social media to target minors, police said.

“Any time you do anything online, there’s a trail,” said Christian Camarillo of the SJPD. “Our detectives are very good at what they do. That trail led us to this person who we located in Los Angeles and today he’s getting arraigned in our courts.”

“Anytime someone extorts a minor, especially when it comes to sensitive photos that may be sexual in nature, it’s a very serious time,” said Marina Mankaryous, Santa Clara Deputy DA. “At the DA’s office we’re committed to holding anyone involved accountable.”

Today, the FBI re-issued a nationwide alert, warning teens and parents about these schemes. Saying over 3,000 minor victims were targeted in the past year across the U.S.

For Last’s mother, she’s happy someone will be brought to justice.

“It’s amazing to know they worked really hard and were able to get somebody,” said Stuart. “There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in educating families and kids.”

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving Kassi should contact Sgt. Sean Pierce of the San José Police Department’s ICAC Unit at 408-537-1397 or email 3415@sanjoseca.gov. Tips may be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, there is help. You can call or text 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). The Trevor Project specializes in LGBTQ+ people under 25 which you can call at 1-866-488-7386 or text ‘START’ to 678-678.