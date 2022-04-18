Person Suspected of Starting San Jose Home Depot Fire Arrested

A person suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested, officials said Monday.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said officials will provide further information on the arrest and charging during a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Media Advisory: TOMORROW - Press Event to Announce Arrest and Charging of Home Depot Fire Suspect @ATFSanFrancisco @SJPD_PIO @SJFD @sliccardo pic.twitter.com/wiYPH65xFz — Santa Clara DA (@SantaClaraDA) April 18, 2022

The five-alarm fire on April 9 leveled the Home Depot located on Blossom Hill Road, right across the street from the Oakridge Mall.

Smoke and embers traveled for miles, triggering smaller fires and forcing people to take shelter to avoid potentially dangerous smoke.