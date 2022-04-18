Person Suspected of Starting San Jose Home Depot Fire Arrested

A person suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested, officials said Monday.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said officials will provide further information on the arrest and charging during a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The five-alarm fire on April 9 leveled the Home Depot located on Blossom Hill Road, right across the street from the Oakridge Mall.
Smoke and embers traveled for miles, triggering smaller fires and forcing people to take shelter to avoid potentially dangerous smoke.