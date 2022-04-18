Home Depot Fire

Person Suspected of Starting San Jose Home Depot Fire Arrested

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested, officials said Monday.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said officials will provide further information on the arrest and charging during a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The five-alarm fire on April 9 leveled the Home Depot located on Blossom Hill Road, right across the street from the Oakridge Mall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smoke and embers traveled for miles, triggering smaller fires and forcing people to take shelter to avoid potentially dangerous smoke.

