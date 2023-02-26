Community Hosts Buyout Event to Support 2 San Jose Food Vendors Who Were Attacked

Businesses, food vendors, musicians and influencers came together Sunday to throw a vendor buyout event in San Jose.

The public was invited for the food, the music and to show support for two food vendors attacked in separate incidents earlier this month.

Saul Reconco was beaten by a customer after he refused to give him a free hot dog outside the SAP Center.

Two days later, police said Carlos Sanchez was assaulted by the owner of Intex Auto Parts on Old Bayshore Highway.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Organizers want the two men to take time to recover.

"And most importantly, street vendors don't get days off," said Edin Alex Enamorado, one of the organizers of the event. "I think they deserve a little financial stability and the support of the community, so they can get a few days off and be able to deal with the trauma that they just went through."

The buyout was held at the same spot where Sanchez was attacked.

The suspect is facing several charges. While police are still looking for the suspect in the first attack.