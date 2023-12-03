San Francisco-born man among victims in possible hate crime in Vermont, report says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the three victims shot in a possible anti-Palestinian hate crime in Vermont was born in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hisham Awartani was visiting family in Burlington, Vermont last month, when he and two friends were shot. All three victims survived.

Vermont 21 hours ago

Palestinian American student shot in Vermont paralyzed from the chest down

Vermont Dec 1

‘I genuinely believed both my friends were dead': Vermont shooting victim speaks

NBC News recently reported that the 20-year-old Brown University student was paralyzed from the chest down.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Awartani’s family said that he has met his diagnosis with "courage, resilience and humor.”

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help pay his medical expenses. So far, it has raised more than $760,000.

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us