San Francisco-born man among victims in possible hate crime in Vermont, report says

One of the three victims shot in a possible anti-Palestinian hate crime in Vermont was born in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hisham Awartani was visiting family in Burlington, Vermont last month, when he and two friends were shot. All three victims survived.

NBC News recently reported that the 20-year-old Brown University student was paralyzed from the chest down.

Awartani’s family said that he has met his diagnosis with "courage, resilience and humor.”

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help pay his medical expenses. So far, it has raised more than $760,000.