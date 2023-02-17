San Francisco Gallery Owner Charged for Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose

An arraignment for a San Francisco business owner caught on video spraying an unhoused person with a hose was pushed back on Friday.

Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was arrested last month for alleged misdemeanor battery tied to the incident recorded on Jan. 9. His arraignment is now scheduled for March 23.

The victim did not seek to file charges, but San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said following Gwin's arrest “the alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

The video posted on social media sparked outrage in the community and was enough evidence to charge Gwin, Jenkins said.

If convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.